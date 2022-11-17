Insider Selling: Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) SVP Sells 7,610 Shares of Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 7,610 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $1,902,956.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,822,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tony Satterthwaite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Tony Satterthwaite sold 7,704 shares of Cummins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total transaction of $1,905,199.20.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Cummins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,350.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $249.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.56.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 42.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

