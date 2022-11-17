Insider Selling: The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $784,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 283,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Greenbrier Companies Price Performance
NYSE GBX opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39.
Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 77.70%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on GBX shares. Susquehanna cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.
Greenbrier Companies Company Profile
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.
