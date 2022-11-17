Insider Selling: The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $784,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 283,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

NYSE GBX opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 77.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GBX shares. Susquehanna cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.