InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys 11,787 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,718.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,764.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,113,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,560,351 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375,927 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,895.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,349,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,099,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830,359 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,644.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,685,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,202,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129,976 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,023,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,913 shares of company stock valued at $10,977,635 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.12 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $990.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.14, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

