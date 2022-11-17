iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,657,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,690,000 after purchasing an additional 523,620 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,659,000 after acquiring an additional 262,833 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,605,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,985,000 after acquiring an additional 153,657 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,344,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,097,000 after acquiring an additional 109,875 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $56.02 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average of $60.24.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

