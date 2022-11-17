iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,925 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $525,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of IEV stock opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.89. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

