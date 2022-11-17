iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $45.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.46. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

