iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $35.09.

