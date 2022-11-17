iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

EWU opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.66. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $35.09.

