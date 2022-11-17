iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 171,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 62.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 156,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 60,094 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $397,000. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 517.2% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 191,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 160,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $49.48 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average of $42.93.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

