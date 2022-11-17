Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Shares in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Core & Main by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,066,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 807,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Core & Main to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Insider Activity

Core & Main Price Performance

In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 19,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $488,884.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $835,991.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 19,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $488,884.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,053,062 shares of company stock valued at $260,154,876 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $21.19 on Thursday. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Core & Main’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

