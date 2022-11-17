Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Willis Investment Counsel’s Largest Position

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,379 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.8% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $62,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 36,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 115,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Bank of America decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $173.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $453.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,795 shares of company stock worth $20,230,174. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

