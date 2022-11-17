Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 115,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 62,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.39. The company has a market capitalization of $453.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.