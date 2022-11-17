Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 224 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 129,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 61,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $173.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.44 and its 200 day moving average is $171.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,795 shares of company stock worth $20,230,174. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

