Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 189.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,669,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,946,000 after buying an additional 1,388,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,064,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,809,000 after buying an additional 1,363,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

KIM opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 237.84%.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

