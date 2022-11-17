Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $28.16 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.0% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Apple by 150.3% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,651 shares of company stock worth $53,703,645 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.28 and a 200-day moving average of $149.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.