Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 98,667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,479,000. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $97.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.14, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,913 shares of company stock valued at $10,977,635 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

