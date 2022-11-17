Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Position Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Lantheus by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 7,396.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Down 5.5 %

Lantheus stock opened at $55.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $87.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $752,311.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,475,612.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $179,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,991.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $752,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 672,533 shares in the company, valued at $38,475,612.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,098 shares of company stock worth $5,054,679 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

