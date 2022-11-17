Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $33,130.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,933.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,828 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $354,423.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $33,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,933.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,054,679. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 2,826.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,704,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 32.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth approximately $71,663,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter worth approximately $34,532,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Lantheus by 335.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 495,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,821,000 after buying an additional 381,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lantheus Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Lantheus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

LNTH stock opened at $55.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.79. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

