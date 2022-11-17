Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Stock Position Decreased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 113,211 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ASG opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

(Get Rating)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.