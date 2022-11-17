LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,862 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 214.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 14.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 154.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $210,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,998.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $210,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,998.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 124,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,264 shares of company stock worth $225,201. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Trading Down 1.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.09. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $55.98.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.