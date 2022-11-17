MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Sells $1,675,000.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 25,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,616,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 3.7 %

MTSI opened at $69.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 8.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.92.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About MACOM Technology Solutions

Several research firms have weighed in on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.