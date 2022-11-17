MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Sells $1,675,000.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 25,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,616,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 3.7 %
MTSI opened at $69.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 8.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MACOM Technology Solutions
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
