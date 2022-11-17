Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani Buys 7,784 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Masimo Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of MASI opened at $132.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.98. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $305.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
Recommended Stories
