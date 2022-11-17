Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 69,075 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 777,942.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,389,000 after buying an additional 1,112,457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,264,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $394,512,000 after buying an additional 659,986 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,532,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,233,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 524,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,309,000 after buying an additional 138,152 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $1,437,664.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,998,939.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,854 shares of company stock worth $2,017,001 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Maximus Trading Down 0.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE MMS opened at $62.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.04. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Further Reading

