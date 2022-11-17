Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,357.20.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,318.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,646 shares of company stock valued at $11,781,031. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,395.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,222.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,235.74.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

