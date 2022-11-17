Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $52.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

