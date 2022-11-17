Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Position Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,598 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Momentive Global by 585.3% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,647,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,044,000 after buying an additional 2,260,987 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the first quarter worth approximately $21,688,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 1st quarter worth $13,949,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 1st quarter valued at $11,023,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $5,832,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Momentive Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.79.

Shares of Momentive Global stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78. Momentive Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27.

In related news, Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $43,636.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,448 shares in the company, valued at $239,153.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

