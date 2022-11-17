M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Capri were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at about $415,000. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 8.0% in the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 46,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 88.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capri by 1.6% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Capri by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Capri to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

CPRI stock opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.24.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. Capri’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

