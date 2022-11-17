M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after buying an additional 1,701,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,143,942,000 after purchasing an additional 260,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,861 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 90,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 534,459 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $102,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.17. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $348.49.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $1,625,151.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $353,977.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,057. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $1,625,151.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 66,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,529 in the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.30.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

