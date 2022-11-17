M&T Bank Corp Purchases New Position in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 548.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 42,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 30.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Thoughtworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.72.

Thoughtworks Stock Down 1.8 %

TWKS opened at $9.34 on Thursday. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,730.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,730.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $171,141.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,597 shares of company stock worth $674,757 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Further Reading

