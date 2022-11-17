M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 63.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $6,780,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 56,372 shares during the last quarter.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DBRG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 1.3 %

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

DBRG stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc C. Ganzi acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $487,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,358.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc C. Ganzi bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $487,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 386,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,358.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Liam Stewart bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,358.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 114,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,031.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.