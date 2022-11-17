New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2,177.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,780. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

NYCB stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NYCB. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

