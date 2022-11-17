News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in News were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of News by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of News by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of News by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 54,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of News by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in News by 9.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

News Trading Down 1.3 %

NWSA stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. News Co. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). News had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NWSA. StockNews.com lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie lowered shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.37.

About News

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.