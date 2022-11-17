Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Position Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 60.1% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.7% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 25.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 37,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at $652,000. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. China Renaissance cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.30 to $12.30 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $39.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

NIO stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.74. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.96% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

