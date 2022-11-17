Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $1,438,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.14.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $113.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $256.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.95.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

