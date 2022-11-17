ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,150 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank increased its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

