Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 71.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Trading Down 4.6 %

ONTO stock opened at $80.34 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $106.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average is $72.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onto Innovation Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONTO. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.