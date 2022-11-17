Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,284 JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

JFrog Trading Down 4.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of FROG opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.43. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61.

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,401,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,770,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $402,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,401,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,770,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,657,134 shares in the company, valued at $118,969,528.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,450. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JFrog

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Further Reading

