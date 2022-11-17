Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CI&T were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 3.4% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,497,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after buying an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in CI&T by 669.5% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 305,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 266,150 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,411,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CI&T by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CI&T by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 49,138 shares during the period. 12.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CI&T from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

CI&T Stock Performance

Shares of CINT stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. CI&T Inc has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.65 million. Equities analysts expect that CI&T Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

