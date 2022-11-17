Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,197 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OLO were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in OLO by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

