Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 90.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRUP. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Trupanion to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Trupanion to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $262,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,200,637.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 3,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $216,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,968 shares in the company, valued at $286,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $262,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $56,200,637.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,060 over the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

