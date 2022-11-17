Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

