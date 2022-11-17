Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 62,536 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at $77,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

