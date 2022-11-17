Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after purchasing an additional 685,026 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 596,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,666,000 after purchasing an additional 92,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,973 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.71.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $435.58 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $451.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $409.54 and a 200 day moving average of $400.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

