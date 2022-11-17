Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 46.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth $166,000. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 7.8% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 435,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 31,499 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 7.8% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 41,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The firm has a market cap of $819.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $96,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at $147,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $688,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,860 shares of company stock worth $2,855,116 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PubMatic

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.