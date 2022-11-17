Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Transcat were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Transcat by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Transcat by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Transcat from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

Transcat Stock Up 1.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

TRNS opened at $82.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Transcat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.51 million, a P/E ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.51.

In other Transcat news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $180,572.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,473.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Transcat

(Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Articles

