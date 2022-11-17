Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $77.71 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.54.

