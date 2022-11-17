Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $174,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,960,664.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $78,619.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,146.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $174,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,960,664.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,467 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenable Price Performance

TENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

TENB opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.40. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $63.61.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.