Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $166.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.35 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.07.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.45.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

