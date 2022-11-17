Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $322,000 Stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DZS were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in DZS by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,083,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DZS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DZS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. First Washington CORP lifted its holdings in DZS by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 378,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in DZS by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DZS from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on DZS from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

DZS Price Performance

About DZS

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. DZS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

(Get Rating)

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

Further Reading

