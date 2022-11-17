Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 85.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $3,586,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 8.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 32.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 20.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $186.55 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $225.85. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

